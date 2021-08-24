UP Man Agrees To Cremate Son’s Body After 22 Days of His Mysterious Death

An ex-Army man in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh agreed to cremate the body of his son kept in a deep freezer for 22 days after the police assured him to conduct a second post-mortem. The body of Shivank, who died on August 1, was kept by his father, a retired Subedar, Shivprasad Pathak, in a deep freezer since August 3 at his home. Shivprasad had refused to perform the last rites alleging that his son was murdered for money.

He was demanding a second autopsy of the body even though a post-mortem conducted in Delhi ruled out any foul play.

The police decided to conduct the autopsy on Tuesday after the family received a notice from the Sultanpur district administration to cremate the body of the deceased within 24 hours. Shivank’s father agreed to cremate the body after police assured him that they are making arrangements to conduct the second post-mortem at a hospital in Sultanpur.

According to police, Shivank died in Delhi allegedly under mysterious circumstances on August 1. His father Shivprasad took the body to his home in Sultanpur and had kept it in a deep freezer since August 3 demanding justice for his son before performing his last rites.

“An order has been received to conduct the post-mortem again. We are making the arrangements. The cremation of the body will be held after the body is given to family following a post-mortem,” said Baldirai CO Raja Ram.

Chief Revenue Officer Shamshad Hussain said that Chief Judicial Magistrate Kiran Gond had earlier rejected the application for conducting a post-mortem again.

“However, Shivank’s father Shivprasad said that he will not conduct the last rites before an autopsy in Sultanpur. He kept the body in a freezer at his home. He was given warning notice by the local administration that a case can be filed against them for not performing the last rites of the body,” Hussain said.

Sultanpur district magistrate Raveesh Gupta on Monday held a meeting with officials and ordered the family to cremate the body after post-mortem.

Shivank’s father Shivprasad said that his son had opened a company in Delhi in collaboration with a person in 2012. The partner of the company had appointed Delhi resident Gurleen Kaur as HR. Shivank married this girl in 2013. Shivprasad alleged that his son was murdered for money by Gurleen and other employees of his company.

