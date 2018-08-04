UP Dalit ‘Set on Fire’ for Refusing to Share Gutkha, Suffers 20% Burns; Cops Dispute His Version

A Dalit man was set ablaze in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh for not sharing a packet of gutkha. The incident was reported from Sapoha village in Mathura where 32-year-old Pardesi was allegedly set on fire by two men.Pardesi sustained 20% burn injuries in the incident and was rushed to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment.As per the victim’s brother, Vishambhar, Pardesi went to buy some groceries where he entered a verbal duel with two men, Raju and Rahuk Thakur. Vishambhar alleged that the duo then poured kerosene on Pardesi and set him on fire.Speaking to media on the issue SHO, Highway police station Mathura, Udaiveer said, “A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as sections of SC/ST Act against the accused, who are from the same village.”Contrary versions of the incident reveal that Pardesi might have set himself on fire. “As per preliminary investigation, it is alleged that Pardesi went to his house and poured kerosene over his body. He then came to the shop and set himself afire. However, the investigation is still going on in the matter,” sources in police said.