Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Alleges Hospital Denied Hearse Vehicle to Carry Body of his 7-Month-Old Boy Home

Saleem, a resident of Uparpara locality in Budaun city, said when the health of his seven-month-old son deteriorated, he along with his wife left for the district hospital. The doctors there declared the baby brought dead.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IIT Kharagpur, IIT KGp, AmbuSens, technology news
Representative image

The father of a seven-month-old boy who was declared brought dead at the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Monday alleged that he was denied a hearse vehicle by the facility to take back the body of his son home, a charge denied by the authorities.

Saleem, a resident of Uparpara locality in Budaun city, said when the health of his seven-month-old son deteriorated, he along with his wife left for the district hospital. The doctors there declared the baby brought dead.

He claimed that no hearse vehicle was provided by the hospital to take back the body home, and that he had to walk over two kilometres back to home carrying the body.

Dismissing the charge levelled by Saleem, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sukumar Agarwal said, "Hearse vehicles are available at the district hospital. The family members of the child never sought any hearse vehicle. If they had demanded one, it would had been given to them."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres