UP Man Alleges Hospital Denied Hearse Vehicle to Carry Body of his 7-Month-Old Boy Home
Saleem, a resident of Uparpara locality in Budaun city, said when the health of his seven-month-old son deteriorated, he along with his wife left for the district hospital. The doctors there declared the baby brought dead.
Representative image
The father of a seven-month-old boy who was declared brought dead at the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Monday alleged that he was denied a hearse vehicle by the facility to take back the body of his son home, a charge denied by the authorities.
Saleem, a resident of Uparpara locality in Budaun city, said when the health of his seven-month-old son deteriorated, he along with his wife left for the district hospital. The doctors there declared the baby brought dead.
He claimed that no hearse vehicle was provided by the hospital to take back the body home, and that he had to walk over two kilometres back to home carrying the body.
Dismissing the charge levelled by Saleem, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sukumar Agarwal said, "Hearse vehicles are available at the district hospital. The family members of the child never sought any hearse vehicle. If they had demanded one, it would had been given to them."
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cops as Guests and Police Jeep for 'Vidaai', Delhi Couple Ties Knot in Lockdown
- BTS Member Suga Releasing Single with IU, Reveals K-Pop Band is Working on New Album Already
- Lost Leopard Cub Reunited with its Mother in Maharashtra, Video Wins Twitter
- Redmi K30 Pro to be Rebranded as Poco F2 Pro in India: Here’s What We Know
- Industry Dialogue: For Companies & Users, Data Privacy & Security Must Never be an Afterthought