Man Apprehended for Trying to Sneak into CRPF Camp in UP

A man masquerading as an officer was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday while trying to sneak into a high-security Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, police said.The security guards arrested Naresh Tiwari who hails from Jehani village of Etawah, Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines Sudhir Kumar said.Dressed in CRPF fatigues, Tiwari failed to show any identity proof although he claimed to be a sub-inspector with the para-military force.He did not manage to slip through even the peripheral security cordon of the camp that had come under a terror attack on December 31, 2007 in which several troopers were killedDuring interrogation Tiwari confessed that he had lied to his parents about being a CRPF officer here. However, when they insisted on taking a round at the camp. He panicked and tried to sneak in.Tiwari told the police that after he flunked in the CRPF recruitment examination, he went on to fake his selection to the family.He has been booked for fraud and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Kumar said.