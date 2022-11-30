CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » UP Man Arrested for 'insulting' National Flag
1-MIN READ

UP Man Arrested for 'insulting' National Flag

PTI

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 14:25 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.

Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.

Shahrukh, a resident of village Dhel in Zarif Nagar, was booked for insulting the flag and sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma.

A man here was arrested for allegedly insulting the national flag and cleaning his face with it, police said on Wednesday.

A purported video of the act had earlier surfaced on social media and caught local people’s eye who reported the matter to police.

Shahrukh, a resident of village Dhel in Zarif Nagar, was booked for insulting the flag and sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma.

In the video, Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:November 30, 2022, 14:25 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 14:25 IST