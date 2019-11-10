Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Man Arrested for Making Communal, Objectionable Comments After Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict

Jaikaran Sonkar was arrested on Saturday from Badausa area after he made objectionable comments against another community after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue, Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Prasad Saha, said.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
UP Man Arrested for Making Communal, Objectionable Comments After Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict
Representative image.

Banda (UP): A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against another community on social media, police said on Sunday.

Jaikaran Sonkar was arrested on Saturday from Badausa area after he made objectionable comments against another community after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue, Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Prasad Saha, said.

Another FIR was lodged against one Rohit Kumar Singh at Banda Police Station for allegedly trying to incite communal passions through his post, he said.

