UP Man Arrested for Making Communal, Objectionable Comments After Supreme Court's Ayodhya Verdict

Banda (UP): A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against another community on social media, police said on Sunday.

Jaikaran Sonkar was arrested on Saturday from Badausa area after he made objectionable comments against another community after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue, Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Prasad Saha, said.

Another FIR was lodged against one Rohit Kumar Singh at Banda Police Station for allegedly trying to incite communal passions through his post, he said.

