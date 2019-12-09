UP Man Arrested for Raping 14-year-old Deaf Girl in Pratapgarh
Sangramgarh Police Station SHO Tusharkant Tyagi said that the accused was arrested on Sunday and a case registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.
Students and members of Voice of Amritsar hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)
Pratapgarh: A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf girl here, police said on Monday.
Tyagi said the girl was raped on Thursday, and she told her family about the incident through sign language following which a police complaint was lodged.
Her medical examination confirmed rape, the officer said, adding that the accused has been sent to jail
