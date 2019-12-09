Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Arrested for Raping 14-year-old Deaf Girl in Pratapgarh

Sangramgarh Police Station SHO Tusharkant Tyagi said that the accused was arrested on Sunday and a case registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Arrested for Raping 14-year-old Deaf Girl in Pratapgarh
Students and members of Voice of Amritsar hold placards during a protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)

Pratapgarh: A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf girl here, police said on Monday.

Sangramgarh Police Station SHO Tusharkant Tyagi said that the accused was arrested on Sunday and a case registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

Tyagi said the girl was raped on Thursday, and she told her family about the incident through sign language following which a police complaint was lodged.

Her medical examination confirmed rape, the officer said, adding that the accused has been sent to jail

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram