UP Man Arrested for Raping Sister-in-law, Threatening to Kill Minor Child if She Reported Incident

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in a village here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the woman was alone in her house, SHO of Bisanda police station Narendra Pratap Singh said.

The accused had also threatened to kill her two-and-a-half-year-old child if she told anyone about the incident, according to police. A case was registered in the matter on Thursday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman and the accused was arrested on Friday morning, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway.