GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP Man Arrested for Sending Vital Information, Secret Maps to ISI

Mohammad Zahid was arrested on Friday night and police in Bulandshahr have recovered secret documents and maps of prohibited areas from him among others, according to a release issued.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP Man Arrested for Sending Vital Information, Secret Maps to ISI
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
Lucknow: A person was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly sharing vital information with Pakistan spy agency ISI, police said Saturday.

Mohammad Zahid was arrested on Friday night and police in Bulandshahr have recovered secret documents and maps of prohibited areas from him among others, according to a release issued.

He was held after a tip-off that a person in Khurja town in the district was sending secret documents, prohibited maps and other important information through different means to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as an agent, it said.

The police release said a case was registered and the matter is being probed.

It said a mobile phone, a voter ID card, Aadhaar card and Rs 2,540 in cash were also seized from him.

Zahid is a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr and had visited Pakistan twice to meet his relatives, according to the release.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...