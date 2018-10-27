English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Man Arrested for Sending Vital Information, Secret Maps to ISI
Mohammad Zahid was arrested on Friday night and police in Bulandshahr have recovered secret documents and maps of prohibited areas from him among others, according to a release issued.
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
Lucknow: A person was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly sharing vital information with Pakistan spy agency ISI, police said Saturday.
Mohammad Zahid was arrested on Friday night and police in Bulandshahr have recovered secret documents and maps of prohibited areas from him among others, according to a release issued.
He was held after a tip-off that a person in Khurja town in the district was sending secret documents, prohibited maps and other important information through different means to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as an agent, it said.
The police release said a case was registered and the matter is being probed.
It said a mobile phone, a voter ID card, Aadhaar card and Rs 2,540 in cash were also seized from him.
Zahid is a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr and had visited Pakistan twice to meet his relatives, according to the release.
Mohammad Zahid was arrested on Friday night and police in Bulandshahr have recovered secret documents and maps of prohibited areas from him among others, according to a release issued.
He was held after a tip-off that a person in Khurja town in the district was sending secret documents, prohibited maps and other important information through different means to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as an agent, it said.
The police release said a case was registered and the matter is being probed.
It said a mobile phone, a voter ID card, Aadhaar card and Rs 2,540 in cash were also seized from him.
Zahid is a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr and had visited Pakistan twice to meet his relatives, according to the release.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...