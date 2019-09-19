UP Man Arrested on Charge of Cow Slaughter in Shamli District
Janab, alias lambu, was caught by a police team led by SHO Yashpal Sharma in a sugarcane field. Sharma said beef was recovered from the accused.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Muzaffarnagar: A man was held on the charge of cow slaughter at Shamli's Badhupur village, police said on Thursday.
Shamli SP Ajay Kumar Sharma said a police team led by SHO Yashpal Sharma overpowered Janab, alias Lambu, in a sugarcane field and arrested him after an exchange of fire.
He said beef was recovered from the accused. A pistol and several cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of bullet injuries.
Two of his accomplices managed to escape. Janab was allegedly involved in several cases of cow slaughter and attempt to murder. A cash reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police team.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast