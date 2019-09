UP Man Arrested on Charge of Cow Slaughter in Shamli District

Muzaffarnagar: A man was held on the charge of cow slaughter at Shamli's Badhupur village, police said on Thursday.

Shamli SP Ajay Kumar Sharma said a police team led by SHO Yashpal Sharma overpowered Janab, alias Lambu, in a sugarcane field and arrested him after an exchange of fire.

He said beef was recovered from the accused. A pistol and several cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of bullet injuries.

Two of his accomplices managed to escape. Janab was allegedly involved in several cases of cow slaughter and attempt to murder. A cash reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police team.

