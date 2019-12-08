UP Man Arrives Late at Own Wedding, Miffed Bride Finds Herself Another Groom

Lucknow: Arriving late for the wedding proved costly for a groom in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor as the bride cancelled the match and got married to a another man from her neighbourhood instead.

Instead of reaching at the scheduled time of 2pm, the groom and the baraat reached the wedding venue late in the night, much to the anger of the bride’s family.

According to a report in Times of India, trouble had already been brewing over the constant dowry demands being made by the groom’s family, and their late arrival proved to be the last straw.

Police said the couple got married at a community wedding in the village of Nangaljat six weeks ago but the girl did not go to her in-laws’ house as both the bride and groom first wanted a formal ceremony to take place.

The bride's family accused the groom and his father of demanding a bicycle and cash, which they were not in a position to give. The groom’s family, on its part, claimed that they were beaten up by the bride’s relatives, taken captive in a room on reaching the wedding venue.

The police was finally called in to intervene in the matter.

“Both the families approached the police. After initial arguments, both sides reached a compromise. However, the girl no longer wanted to go with the groom. There was no written complaint from either side,” a police official said.

The matter was resolved amicably and on Saturday, the girl married another local youth in the presence of village elderly.

