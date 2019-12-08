Take the pledge to vote

UP Man Arrives Late at Own Wedding, Miffed Bride Finds Herself Another Groom

The matter between the two families was resolved amicably and on Saturday, the girl married another local youth in the presence of village elderly.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
UP Man Arrives Late at Own Wedding, Miffed Bride Finds Herself Another Groom
Representational photo

Lucknow: Arriving late for the wedding proved costly for a groom in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor as the bride cancelled the match and got married to a another man from her neighbourhood instead.

Instead of reaching at the scheduled time of 2pm, the groom and the baraat reached the wedding venue late in the night, much to the anger of the bride’s family.

According to a report in Times of India, trouble had already been brewing over the constant dowry demands being made by the groom’s family, and their late arrival proved to be the last straw.

Police said the couple got married at a community wedding in the village of Nangaljat six weeks ago but the girl did not go to her in-laws’ house as both the bride and groom first wanted a formal ceremony to take place.

The bride's family accused the groom and his father of demanding a bicycle and cash, which they were not in a position to give. The groom’s family, on its part, claimed that they were beaten up by the bride’s relatives, taken captive in a room on reaching the wedding venue.

The police was finally called in to intervene in the matter.

“Both the families approached the police. After initial arguments, both sides reached a compromise. However, the girl no longer wanted to go with the groom. There was no written complaint from either side,” a police official said.

The matter was resolved amicably and on Saturday, the girl married another local youth in the presence of village elderly.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
