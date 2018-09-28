English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Man Attacks Daughter with Axe Over Her Affair with Upper Caste Boy
The incident took place on Wednesday evening after the father, Rajkumar Goswami, was enraged as the girl had posted her photographs with the boy on social media.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
An 18-year-old girl was attacked by her father with an axe after he learnt about her affair in Babrala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. The girl, identified as Swati Goswami, suffered injuries on her shoulder and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening after the father, Rajkumar Goswami, was enraged as the girl had posted her photographs with the boy on social media. Goswami was informed by a relative about the photographs. The boy also happens to be Swati’s classmate, the Times of India reported.
According to neighbours, Goswami was furious to know about his daughter’s “affair” with an upper caste boy. He fled the house after attacking the daughter, who was taken to hospital by other members of the family.
The police said they are yet to receive any complaint from the family members.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening after the father, Rajkumar Goswami, was enraged as the girl had posted her photographs with the boy on social media. Goswami was informed by a relative about the photographs. The boy also happens to be Swati’s classmate, the Times of India reported.
According to neighbours, Goswami was furious to know about his daughter’s “affair” with an upper caste boy. He fled the house after attacking the daughter, who was taken to hospital by other members of the family.
The police said they are yet to receive any complaint from the family members.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...