UP Man Attacks Daughter with Axe Over Her Affair with Upper Caste Boy

An 18-year-old girl was attacked by her father with an axe after he learnt about her affair in Babrala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. The girl, identified as Swati Goswami, suffered injuries on her shoulder and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.The incident took place on Wednesday evening after the father, Rajkumar Goswami, was enraged as the girl had posted her photographs with the boy on social media. Goswami was informed by a relative about the photographs. The boy also happens to be Swati’s classmate, the Times of India reported.According to neighbours, Goswami was furious to know about his daughter’s “affair” with an upper caste boy. He fled the house after attacking the daughter, who was taken to hospital by other members of the family.The police said they are yet to receive any complaint from the family members.