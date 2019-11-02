Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Beaten to Death by Mob as He Attempts to Flee Village After Killing Wife With an Axe

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters in Amethi that the incident occurred on Wednesday when Nisar Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws' house in Fatehpur.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Man Beaten to Death by Mob as He Attempts to Flee Village After Killing Wife With an Axe
Image for representation.

Banda: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob when he was fleeing a village allegedly after killing his wife with an axe and injuring his in-laws, police said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters in Amethi that the incident occurred on Wednesday when Nisar Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws' house in Fatehpur.

He killed his wife Ansari (35) with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who thrashed him to death, the official said.

The DGP said that the incident was being probed and the guilty would be punished.

Gazipur Station House Officer Sandeep Tiwari said that Qureshi's brother Ishfaq lodged a complaint against 100-150 people on Friday following which a case was registered.

He said that Ishfaq also handed him a video purportedly of the incident and added that no arrests have been made so far.

A doctor, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said that apart from sustaining injuries to his head and mouth, a number of Qureshi's bones were fractured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram