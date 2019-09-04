UP Man Beats Cousin Sister to Death for Marrying Outside Caste
Anju, 23, went to fields with other women on Monday where her cousin Pankaj repeatedly hit her with a cricket bat, killing her on the spot.
Image for representation
Raebareli: In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman was killed by her cousin for marring a man of other caste eight years ago, police said on Wednesday.
The accused Pankaj was arrested and further probe was on, they said.
The incident took place on Monday evening in Ichhwapur Garhi village in Salon area when Anju (23) was going to fields with other women and her cousin Pankaj repeatedly hit her with a cricket bat, killing her on the spot, police said.
The incident was stated to be fall out of Anju's love affair with Sandeep of the same village with whom she had fled eight years ago and married him.
The couple had returned to the village a year back and it was probably not liked by the accused, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No One Talks About Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Krushna Abhishek
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Modified Bugatti Chiron Sport Breaks Top Speed Record, Reaches 490 Km/h: Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched