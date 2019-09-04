Take the pledge to vote

UP Man Beats Cousin Sister to Death for Marrying Outside Caste

Anju, 23, went to fields with other women on Monday where her cousin Pankaj repeatedly hit her with a cricket bat, killing her on the spot.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
UP Man Beats Cousin Sister to Death for Marrying Outside Caste
Raebareli: In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman was killed by her cousin for marring a man of other caste eight years ago, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Pankaj was arrested and further probe was on, they said.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Ichhwapur Garhi village in Salon area when Anju (23) was going to fields with other women and her cousin Pankaj repeatedly hit her with a cricket bat, killing her on the spot, police said.

The incident was stated to be fall out of Anju's love affair with Sandeep of the same village with whom she had fled eight years ago and married him.

The couple had returned to the village a year back and it was probably not liked by the accused, police said.

