UP: Man Beats Mother to Death After Being Refused Money to Buy Liquor
1-MIN READ

UP: Man Beats Mother to Death After Being Refused Money to Buy Liquor

PTI

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 16:22 IST

Bijnor, India

A manhunt is on to nab the accused. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

The body of the deceased was sent for a postmortem examination

A 25-year-old man beat his mother to death with a wooden stick after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday night in a village in the Chandpur police station area of the district.

The accused, Devendra Saini, a habitual drinker, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.

Saini attacked his mother, Samundra Devi, 65, with a wooden stick following an argument after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, the police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident.

Police lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Devendra’s brother, Jayram.

The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem examination.

first published:October 28, 2022, 16:22 IST
