UP Man Booked for Allegedly Divorcing Wife Through 'Triple Talaq'
Ahmad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, had married Nazia Parveen seven years ago and was demanding dowry from his in-laws.
Network18 Creatives.
Muzaffarnagar: A man here was booked under the newly-enacted law for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, police said on Monday. Acting on a directive of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, a case was registered against Shamim Ahmad, SHO Anil Kapervan said.
Ahmad, a resident of Chowk locality, had married Nazia Parveen seven years ago and was demanding dowry from his in-laws, he said. Nazia Parveen, who works in a school here, alleged that police had initially refused to register a case in the matter, following which she approached the commission.
Ahmad's sister was also booked for allegedly putting pressure on the accused for divorcing his wife, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Royal Enfield Twin Endurance Render Puts All The Right Ideas Into Our Heads
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce