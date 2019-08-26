UP Man Booked for Allegedly Divorcing Wife Through 'Triple Talaq'

Muzaffarnagar: A man here was booked under the newly-enacted law for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, police said on Monday. Acting on a directive of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, a case was registered against Shamim Ahmad, SHO Anil Kapervan said.

Ahmad, a resident of Chowk locality, had married Nazia Parveen seven years ago and was demanding dowry from his in-laws, he said. Nazia Parveen, who works in a school here, alleged that police had initially refused to register a case in the matter, following which she approached the commission.

Ahmad's sister was also booked for allegedly putting pressure on the accused for divorcing his wife, police added.

