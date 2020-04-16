Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Booked for Defying Covid-19 Lockdown, Hosting 10-Year-Old Son's Birthday Party

The accused went ahead with his plan to host the party despite opposition from some residents of the residential complex.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Booked for Defying Covid-19 Lockdown, Hosting 10-Year-Old Son's Birthday Party
Representative image

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has been booked for allegedly hosting a party on his 10-year-old son's birthday in his housing complex defying the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the man, who is a trader, and some unidentified persons after a video of the event went viral on social media, they said.

The accused went ahead with his plan to host the party despite opposition from some residents of the residential complex. The video purportedly shows around 50 invitees socialising and having food from stalls set up outside the apartment located in a posh area of the city, a police official said.

All of them were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and IPC sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligence leading to spread of infectious diseases), police said.

Circle Officer of Cantonment Police Station Sumit Shukla said, "The viral video of the birthday party was examined and found true, following which the FIR was registered against the trader and other unidentified persons for defying the lockdown."

A resident of the housing complex said, "Despite opposition by residents of the apartment, he arranged for a cook to prepare meals for the party and requested all to attend the event. But most of the residents stayed away. Of the around 500 people in residential complex, about 60 attended the event."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,420,706

    +41,889*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,088,425

    +76,700*

  • Cured/Discharged

    528,300

    +26,542*  

  • Total DEATHS

    139,419

    +8,269*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres