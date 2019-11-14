Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife After Finding Out She is Expecting Girl Child

The woman, Farzana, was forced to undergo a pre-natal test. When her husband, Ghalib, came to know that it was a female child, he forced her to abort the foetus, they said. Later, he divorced her by pronouncing talaq thrice, police said.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
UP Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife After Finding Out She is Expecting Girl Child
Image for representation.

Muzaffarnagar: A man was booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife after coming to know that she was bearing a female child in the Chapra area here, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Farzana, was forced to undergo a pre-natal test. When her husband, Ghalib, came to know that it was a female child, he forced her to abort the foetus, they said. Later, he divorced her by pronouncing talaq thrice, police said.

Farzana had already given birth to two girls, they said. A case was registered against Ghalib and other nine people, including the in-laws of the woman, police said.

The couple was married three years ago, they said. Parliament had on August 1 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence.

