UP: Man Booked For Killing 25-yr-old Son Over Financial Dispute

Bahraich (UP), Mar 13: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly killing his 25-year-old son over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Ashok Kumar said Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Ghasiyaranpur locality under Nanpara Police Station had a dispute with his son Mohammad Kamil over money and property, and he beat him up using a stick on Thursday. Kamil was admitted to a government hospital in Nanpara from where he was referred to Bahraich district hospital but succumbed to injuries, police said.

The post-mortem report states head injury as the cause of death, Kumar said, adding that Saleem has been detained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

