UP Man Booked for Rape of Minor, Forceful Marriage to Her and Triple Talaq Later

A man has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor sister of his elder brother's wife and then marrying her by threatening her and her mother before giving her triple talaq. On a complaint by the victim's mother, belonging to a village under Budhana police station of Muzaffarnagar district, accused Momin has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act.

After the registration of the case against him, Momin has gone missing but the police have launched a manhunt to nab him, said Budhana police station in-charge K P Singh. In her complaint to the police, the victim's mother said that her elder son-in-law's brother Momin had visited their house in January this year and stayed with them for a few days during which he raped her minor daughter, said SHO Singh.

After returning his home, he along with his parents began threatening the mother-daughter duo to marry the minor girl to him, the SHO said, adding the woman married her daughter to Momin under duress in February this year. But a few weeks after taking the minor girl to his home, Momin gave her triple talaq and left her back with her mother, said the SHO, after which the fatherless child approached Childcare Helpline, which referred the matter to the police.

The police subsequently got a complaint from the mother of the minor child and booked the accused, he said.