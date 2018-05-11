English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP: Man Carries Mother on Shoulders After Police Halt Their Auto in Wake of UP CM's Security
A young man was forced to carry his mother on his shoulders as the autorickshaw they were riding in was stopped at a distance, keeping in mind CM Adityanath’s visit to the Sitapur district hospital on Friday.
A TV grab shows the man carrying his mother on his shoulders as the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped by the police.
Lucknow: A young man was forced to carry his mother on his shoulders as the autorickshaw they were riding in was stopped at a distance, keeping in mind CM Adityanath's visit to the Sitapur district hospital on Friday.
CM Yogi was visiting the district hospital after 12 kids lost their life and many were injured due to attacks by feral stray dogs.
The man, who had to carry his mother, is a resident of Ganeshpur village under Ramkot police station.
“My mother was injured after she fell down, but my auto rickshaw was stopped at a distance. I had to carry her on my shoulders and after the hospital referred her to a hospital in Lucknow even the ambulance was not given,” said the man.
On reaching the hospital, the mother of the boy was referred to Lucknow for treatment but was denied the Ambulance which was parked on the hospital premises.
The police and administration claim that security arrangements were made in the wake of CM visit and that’s why traffic was stopped at some distance from the hospital.
The terror of feral stray dogs has led to a sharp drop in children's attendance in schools in Sitapur and adjoining areas. However, according to local residents, almost 18 children have been killed till now by around 100 dogs in the radius of 20 kilometres, ranging from Khairabad and Sitapur Kotwali.
