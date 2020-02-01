UP Man Chops Off Wife's Head, Walks With It For 1.5 Km Before Being Arrested

Barabanki(UP): In a series of dreadful events, a man on Saturday decapitated his wife and walked with her severed head for almost one-and-a-half kilometres before he was arrested.

Police identified the accused as Akhikesh Rawat, 30, belonging to Bahadurpur village. Rawat had been married almost two years ago. His daughter had previously died due to illness.

"On Saturday afternoon, Rawat had a quarrel with his wife Rajani, 25. He dragged her out of the house, and killed her using a sharp-edged weapon," said Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi.

A police official said after killing her, he took the severed head and started walking towards the Jahangirabad police station. He was on his way when he was arrested near Kadirpur village, said police.

"The case will be thoroughly probed," said Chaturvedi.

