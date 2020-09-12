UP Man Claims His Hand Chopped Off In Panipat; Family Alleges He Sodomised Boy

Chandigarh: A 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that his right hand was chopped off by some locals in Haryana’s Panipat where he had gone in search of a job, police said on Saturday. However, a family has filed a complaint against the man, identified as Ikhlaq from Nanauta in Saharanpur district, that he allegedly sodomised a seven-year-old boy, they said.

A four-member special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter, police said. According to the complaint filed by Ikhlaq with the police, he had gone to Panipat last month in search of a job.

He had taken rest in a park in the Kishanpur area on the intervening night of August 23 and 24. At around 1:30 am, he knocked on the doors of a nearby house for water and four to five people came out and thrashed him with sticks and took him inside the house where his hand was chopped off with a saw. He was later dumped near the railway track, police said quoting the complainant. The family of Ikhlaq had claimed that his hand was severed after the assailants saw ‘786’ tattooed on it.

As per the complaint filed with the police by the family of the seven-year-old boy, Ikhlaq sodomised him on the intervening night of August 23 and 24, police said. The family rescued the boy but Ikhlaq managed to escape and ran towards the railway track, according to the complaint.

Police said they were informed by the Government Railway Police that a man with his hand severed was found near a railway track. He was first admitted to Panipat civil hospital from where he was referred to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, they said.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Ikhlaq. On the basis of the complaint filed by the boy’s family, a case under relevant sections of the POCSO(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered against Ikhlaq, police said.

Both the cases were registered on September 7, they added. Police said Ikhlaq has gone back to his home in Uttar Pradesh. A team of the Haryana police had been sent there for further investigation, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Panipat, Satish Kumar said investigation in the matter was underway.

