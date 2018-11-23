English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22-year-old Shoots at Girlfriend Then Hangs Himself in Noida Hotel Room
The couple, who were studying together at a coaching institute in Ghaziabad, had come to the guest house in Sector 63 where they had booked a room, police said.
Image for representation only.
Noida (UP): A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide Thursday after shooting at his girlfriend following an altercation at a guest house here, police said.
The woman, who survived the gunshot, was admitted to a hospital in Delhi where she is battling for life, they said.
The couple, who were studying together at a coaching institute in Ghaziabad, had come to the guest house in Sector 63 where they had booked a room, police said.
The man, identified as Mohit, hailed from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and was living in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad, officials said.
"The couple had arrived at the guest house in the morning and the incident took place after an altercation between them," a police official said.
The woman was critically injured after Mohit shot at her from a pistol, which was recovered from the spot by the police, the official said, adding that the man later hung himself from the ceiling fan in the room.
"The woman has been referred to Delhi for treatment, while the body of the man was sent for post-mortem," the officer said.
Police are investigating the matter for other details including how the man procured the pistol which was found from the guest house room, he said.
