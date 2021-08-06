UP Man Dies in Govt Ambulance After Oxygen Supply Runs Out

In a case of major medical negligence, a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district died in an ambulance after the oxygen supply was exhausted. He was being taken from a government hospital in Kasganj to the Aligarh medical college.

Nadkishor’s family members alleged that the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance was empty after travelling barely five kilometres from the Kasganj hospital. The patient died a painful death, and the driver and helper also abandoned him soon after.

The deceased’s mother Shakuntala Devi said that her son was having difficulty in breathing after which she got him admitted to the district hospital in Kasganj. He was shifted to community health centre (CHC), Ashok Nagar for better treatment.

Since Nandkishor’s health did not improve, he was referred to Aligarh medical college. As he was being transported, Nandkishor became restless during the journey. When his family asked the driver about this, he said the oxygen had run out, and Nandkishor died within minutes.

Nandkishor’s brother complained that the driver of the government ambulance had even demanded Rs 1,200 for transporting the patient.

Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Kumar appeared to wash his hands of the matter. He said Nandkishor was a tuberculosis patient and he was referred to Aligarh because his situation had become really critical. Kumar said he will properly investigate the issue of oxygen support running out in the ambulance.

The CMO, however, added that new drivers have been inducted after the strike of ambulance workers. Since the new drivers and helpers are not well trained, such incidents could occur.

