UP Man Gives Triple Talaq Within 24 Hours of Marriage After Wife's Family Fails to Meet Dowry Demands

Shahe Alam, resident of Jahangirabad, had married Ruksana Bano on July 13 and divorced her after her family did not give him a motorbike in dowry.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A man has given triple talaq to his wife within 24 hour of getting married here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Shahe Alam, resident of Jahangirabad, had married Ruksana Bano on July 13 and divorced her after her family did not give him a motorbike in dowry.

The woman's father lodged an FIR and a case was registered under the Dowry Act against Alam and 12 member of his family.

The case was handed over to the Circle Officer at the Fatehpur police circle for further investigation.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said that necessary action would be taken as soon as investigations was completed.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
