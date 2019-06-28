UP Man Held for Killing Five of His Family Members Using Hammer over Property Feud
Nafees has been arrested for killing his younger brother Raees and four other relatives on Thursday evening.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Banda: The police Friday arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning five of his family members to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district.
Nafees has been arrested for killing his younger brother Raees and four other relatives on Thursday evening.
Hamirpur SP Hemraj Meena said Nafees killed five of his family using a hammer.
The victims have been identified as Raees (27), his wife Roshni (25), daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and the 85-year-old grandmother.
"Nafees's father Noorbaksh had gone to attend a marriage function. He informed police after returning from there," Meena said.
"The hammer used in the crime has been recovered. Nafees had confessed to the crime and stated that the property was the reason behind it," the SP said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later
- Did the Dalai Lama Just Repeat That His Female Successor Will Have to be 'Attractive'?
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s