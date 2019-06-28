Take the pledge to vote

UP Man Held for Killing Five of His Family Members Using Hammer over Property Feud

Nafees has been arrested for killing his younger brother Raees and four other relatives on Thursday evening.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
UP Man Held for Killing Five of His Family Members Using Hammer over Property Feud
Representational Image (Reuters)
Banda: The police Friday arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning five of his family members to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Nafees has been arrested for killing his younger brother Raees and four other relatives on Thursday evening.

Hamirpur SP Hemraj Meena said Nafees killed five of his family using a hammer.

The victims have been identified as Raees (27), his wife Roshni (25), daughter Aliya (4), niece Roshni (15) and the 85-year-old grandmother.

"Nafees's father Noorbaksh had gone to attend a marriage function. He informed police after returning from there," Meena said.

"The hammer used in the crime has been recovered. Nafees had confessed to the crime and stated that the property was the reason behind it," the SP said.

