Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Held for 'Objectionable' Facebook Post on CM Adityanath

A complaint was made against the accused by a Bajrang Dal member here in which he alleged that an edited picture of the chief minister has been posted on Facebook.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Held for 'Objectionable' Facebook Post on CM Adityanath
Representative image.

Bulandshahr: A 36-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly posting an offensive picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said.

The man, identified as Muqaddar Pahalwan, a resident of Jahangirabad area, has been sent to jail by a local court, the police said.

A complaint was made against the accused by a Bajrang Dal member here in which he alleged that an edited picture of the chief minister has been posted on Facebook. An FIR was lodged and the accused arrested this morning, a police official told PTI.

The FIR has been registered under Information Technology Act sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act), the police said.

The accused was later produced in the local court which remanded him in 14 days' judicial custody, the police added.

On February 20, a trader in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar's Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly sharing a Facebook post deemed "offensive" against the chief minister.

In June of 2019, two persons were arrested in UP's Gorakhpur district for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media against Adityanath.

Prior to that, three journalists — a Noida-based scribe, a head and an editor of a private TV news channel — were also arrested over "objectionable content" against the chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram