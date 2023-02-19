UP Man Held for Raping Teen, Throwing Their Newborn in Forest Area

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a teenage girl and throwing their newborn baby in a forest area here, police said. The 17-year-old survivor lodged a complaint at Deoband police station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, alleging that she was raped several times by one Salman, who had promised to marry her.

The accused allegedly threw the girl born four days ago in a forest area and threatened the teen of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the act, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Suraj Rai said.

An FIR has been registered against Salman under IPC section 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy) and POCSO Act, police said.

The newborn was recovered by a farmer and is now being treated at a hospital, Rai said.

The baby will be handed over to the child welfare committee, police said.

