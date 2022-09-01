CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UP Man Held with Over Half Kg Gold Hidden in Rectum; 'Suspicious Walk' Alerted Officials

IANS

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 08:21 IST

Varanasi [Benares], India

The passenger was apprehended by the Customs sleuths at Varanasi airport who saw the accused walking suspiciously towards the immigration counter for clearance

A passenger in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi has been arrested with more than half kilogram of 22 carat smuggled gold allegedly concealed inside his rectum, Customs officials said.

The passenger was apprehended by the Customs sleuths at Varanasi airport who saw the accused walking suspiciously towards the immigration counter for clearance.

According to Custom officials, 671.900 gram of gold worth Rs 34.36 lakh was seized.

“Gold was concealed inside the passenger’s rectum in the form of three black capsules,” said a senior Customs official.

Further details are awaited.

first published:September 01, 2022, 08:21 IST
last updated:September 01, 2022, 08:21 IST