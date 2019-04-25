English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Man Holds 2 Women Hostage, Rapes Them as Wife Records Video to Blackmail Them into Trafficking
The women were held hostage where the accused raped them. His wife made a video of the incident and blackmailed them. They were allegedly raped by others after they were blackmailed with the video.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two women were allegedly raped by a man, whose wife recorded the incident to blackmail the victims into trafficking, police said Thursday.
According to a complaint, the women, aged 22-23, were held hostage in New Mandi area, where the accused, Sanjiv Lohan, raped them. His wife, Rita Lohan, made a video of the incident and blackmailed them, an officer said.
The women alleged they were raped by other people after they were blackmailed with the video, the officer said.
Both the accused have been arrested, the officer added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
