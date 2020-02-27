UP: Man in Agra Stripped, Paraded Naked After Being Caught With Married Woman
According to reports, the man has two wives and three children and was having an affair with another married woman in the village.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Agra: A man caught in a compromising position with a married woman was forced to strip and then paraded naked in a village in Agra district.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The woman's brother-in-law caught the two in an intimate position on Tuesday. The man was first beaten up and then stripped and paraded naked in the village.
The villagers shot a video of the proceedings and uploaded it on social media.
Station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar said, "A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman's relatives who have accused the man of rape. The case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC. He was later sent to jail."
