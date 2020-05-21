UP Man in Isolation With Wife Hangs Self in Makeshift Hut Outside Village Days After Returning from Delhi

A 24-year-old man, who recently returned from Delhi and was in home-isolation, killed himself by hanging on Thursday allegedly after some argument with his wife, police said.

They said that the man had returned from Delhi with his wife on May 15 and was living in isolation outside Bhamaura village in Umri Begumganj area.

The couple was living in a hut outside the village, SHO Atul Chaturvedi said, adding the man hanged himself in his hut in the morning when his wife was not there.

He said their small family house had no place for isolation so they had set up the makeshift hut for themselves.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

The man had an altercation with his wife after which he took the extreme step, the SHO added.

Former village head Brij Bihari Tiwari said that the man was from a poor family and was in depression due to financial crisis deepened by the lockdown.