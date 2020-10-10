UP Man Killed by Daughter-in-law's Family Who Were Opposed to Her Marriage

A 65-year-old retired government employee was shot dead outside his house allegedly by four family members of his daughter-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Khurja here on Friday evening and two policemen posted in the area have been suspended, they said. The victim, identified as Netrapal Singh, was a former employee of the Irrigation department, police said.

The family members of the woman, who got married to Singh's son, Vipin, last month were opposed to the marriage. Vipin had informed SHO Santosh Kumar Mishra and constable Tejveer that his wife's family members may attack him or his family, but the two policemen allegedly did not take any action, an official said. On Friday evening, the father, brother and two uncles of Vipin's wife reached Singh's house and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at the victim, police said.

They said injured Singh was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to injuries. Police have launched a search for the woman's father, Damodar, brother Aakash, and uncles Rameshwar Dayal and Ranveer. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar suspended the SHO ad the constable with immediate effect after the incident.