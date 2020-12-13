UP Man Killed by Wife for Having Illicit Relation with Daughter-in-law: Police

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and elder daughter-in-law in a village in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh for having an illicit relation with his younger daughter-in-law, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in a village under Koirana police station of the district on late Saturday night when the man's wife and their elder daughter-in-law attacked him and slashed his throat with a knife, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

The SP said the man was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The man had four sons, all living in Mumbai as migrant workers, the SP said, adding two of them were married and their wives were living in the village here with their in-laws.

The man had developed an illicit relationship with his younger daughter-in-law, and this was vehemently objected to by his wife and elder daughter-in-law, who had sent the younger one to her parents' house. Infuriated over this, some time back, the man had attacked his elder daughter-in-law and damaged her eyes, said police, adding he had also turned her and his wife out of the main house, forcing them to live in another house some 100 meters away in the same street.

Around four-five days ago, the man had brought back his younger daughter-in-law from her parents' place to live with him, said police. The man's wife and his elder daughter-in-law last night barged into the man's house and attacked him, following which the younger daughter-in-law fled the house and reached a police station where she told police that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law had attacked her and her father-in-law.

As the police reached the man's house, they found him lying in a pool of blood with his neck slit open, said police, adding he was rushed to the district hospital but could not be saved. The SP said a preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that the deceased had illicit relation with his younger daughter-in-law.

The police have registered a murder case and informed all four sons of the deceased, said the SP.