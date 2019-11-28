Take the pledge to vote

UP Man Kills 6-year-old Stepson, Hides His Chopped Body Pieces at Different Locations

Hina, the mother of victim who recently married Yadav had changed her son's name so that he could be accepted in the new family.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Representative image.

Bahraich (UP): A man allegedly killed his six-year-old stepson, chopped his body and hid it in different locations in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Thursday.

Farid alias Suraj Yadav was allegdly killed by Ram Sawre Yadav on November 19. Yadav disposed his body by chopping it into pieces and hiding it in separate locations at Bhainsia village in Risia area, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Hina, the mother of victim who recently married Yadav had changed her son's name so that he could be accepted in the new family.

However, Yadav and his brother Nanhe did not like the boy and they killed him. They later spread the news that the boy was missing, police said.

Police have arrested both Ram and and his brother.

