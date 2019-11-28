Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Kills 6-yr-old Stepson, Chops His Body into Pieces & Hides it at Different Places; Arrested

The man from Bhainsia village in Bahraich district did not like his stepson and killed him and later told everyone that the boy had gone missing.

IANS

Updated:November 28, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Kills 6-yr-old Stepson, Chops His Body into Pieces & Hides it at Different Places; Arrested
Representative image.

Bahraich: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his six-year-old stepson, chopped his body and hid it at different locations in Bahraich district of the state.

Farid 'Suraj' Yadav was allegedly killed by his stepfather Ram Sawre Yadav on November 19. Yadav disposed of his body by chopping it into pieces and hiding them in separate locations at Bhainsia village in Bahraich.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said the boy's mother Hina had recently married Ram Sawre Yadav and had even changed her son's name from Farid to Suraj to please her husband.

However, Yadav and his brother Nanhe did not like the boy and killed him. They later told everyone that the boy had gone missing. Some neighbours, however, suspected foul play and informed the police.

Police arrested both Ram and his brother Nanhe who confessed to the crime during investigations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram