UP Man Kills 6-yr-old Stepson, Chops His Body into Pieces & Hides it at Different Places; Arrested
The man from Bhainsia village in Bahraich district did not like his stepson and killed him and later told everyone that the boy had gone missing.
Representative image.
Bahraich: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his six-year-old stepson, chopped his body and hid it at different locations in Bahraich district of the state.
Farid 'Suraj' Yadav was allegedly killed by his stepfather Ram Sawre Yadav on November 19. Yadav disposed of his body by chopping it into pieces and hiding them in separate locations at Bhainsia village in Bahraich.
Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said the boy's mother Hina had recently married Ram Sawre Yadav and had even changed her son's name from Farid to Suraj to please her husband.
However, Yadav and his brother Nanhe did not like the boy and killed him. They later told everyone that the boy had gone missing. Some neighbours, however, suspected foul play and informed the police.
Police arrested both Ram and his brother Nanhe who confessed to the crime during investigations.
