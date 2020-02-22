Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Kills Brother, Sister-in-law to Grab Property; Caught After Neighbours Hear Injured Minor's Cry

The Mainpuri Superintendent of Police, who visited the scene of the crime, said that a dog squad was used to reach the house of the accused where the accused arrested while blood-stained clothes and the weapon used in the crime were recovered.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Kills Brother, Sister-in-law to Grab Property; Caught After Neighbours Hear Injured Minor's Cry
Representative image.

Mainpuri (UP): A young couple was killed and their minor daughter seriously injured allegedly by the man's brother who wanted to appropriate the family's landed property here, police said.

Vidhnesh Kumar (35) and his wife Gita Devi (32) were killed with a sharp-edged weapon while their minor daughter Vaishnavi was inflicted injuries by Vidhnesh's younger brother Avanesh Kumar, they said.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the couple's neighbours in Nizampur village of Kurawali area heard cries of the injured minor girl and informed police.

An FIR was registered after a complaint was lodged by the cousin of the deceased.

According to the complaint, Avanesh committed the crime to grab the landed property of his elder brother.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajai Kumar Pandey, who visited the scene of the crime, told PTI that a dog squad was used to reach the house of the accused where the accused arrested while blood-stained clothes and the weapon used in the crime were recovered.

During interrogation, Avanesh admitted to have committed the crime to get his brother's share of the land, the SP said.

The injured girl was rushed to hospital from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College in serious condition, the officer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram