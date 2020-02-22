UP Man Kills Brother, Sister-in-law to Grab Property; Caught After Neighbours Hear Injured Minor's Cry
The Mainpuri Superintendent of Police, who visited the scene of the crime, said that a dog squad was used to reach the house of the accused where the accused arrested while blood-stained clothes and the weapon used in the crime were recovered.
Representative image.
Mainpuri (UP): A young couple was killed and their minor daughter seriously injured allegedly by the man's brother who wanted to appropriate the family's landed property here, police said.
Vidhnesh Kumar (35) and his wife Gita Devi (32) were killed with a sharp-edged weapon while their minor daughter Vaishnavi was inflicted injuries by Vidhnesh's younger brother Avanesh Kumar, they said.
The incident came to light on Friday morning when the couple's neighbours in Nizampur village of Kurawali area heard cries of the injured minor girl and informed police.
An FIR was registered after a complaint was lodged by the cousin of the deceased.
According to the complaint, Avanesh committed the crime to grab the landed property of his elder brother.
Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajai Kumar Pandey, who visited the scene of the crime, told PTI that a dog squad was used to reach the house of the accused where the accused arrested while blood-stained clothes and the weapon used in the crime were recovered.
During interrogation, Avanesh admitted to have committed the crime to get his brother's share of the land, the SP said.
The injured girl was rushed to hospital from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College in serious condition, the officer added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leaked Pics from The Batman Sets Reveal First Look at Batsuit, Batcycle and Catwoman
- Mentalhood Teaser Out, Karisma Kapoor Shares the 'Madness in a Mom's Life'
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia Edge India 4-3
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Icons on Your Windows 10 PC Are Set to Get Their First Big Makeover in Years