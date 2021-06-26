UP Man Kills Girlfriend, Then Shoots Himself

A rather shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal area. A lover in the area shot his girlfriend. After this, he allegedly shot himself and died. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and a forensic team reached the spot where the incident had occurred and started the investigation process.

The incident took place in Maula Maulagarh village in Chandosi Kotwali area. The deceased has been identified as Shivam. He was 25 years old. The woman, Mamata, was 24. The two of them were reportedly in a romantic relationship for the last 11 years. Shivam had allegedly gone to Mamata’s house on Friday. It is during his visit around 5 am that he allegedly killed her on the staircase of her house.

Shivam’s body was found on the terrace of another house. He had a bullet lodged in his chest and the weapon too was found near him.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra, Shivam’s family has accused the relatives of the woman over the incident. While Mamata’s family is pointing fingers at Shivam’s relatives. The police have taken the woman’s father and brother in custody for questioning them in the matter. According to police sources, the woman’s wedding had been fixed with someone else. This news did not go down very well with her lover and this led to the unfortunate turn of events.

The police have said that all aspects of the case will be investigated with utmost diligence.

