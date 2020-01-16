Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops and Grinds Body in Flour Mill Before Burning it to Ashes

The murder took place on January 4, but it came to light on Tuesday after the victim, Urmila's elder daughter, who witnessed the crime, reached her maternal grandmother's house and narrated the incident.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops and Grinds Body in Flour Mill Before Burning it to Ashes
Representative image.

Rae Bareli: A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for one of the most gruesome murders in recent times where he strangulated his 27-year-old pregnant wife, chopped the body into pieces, ground it, burnt and then dumped the remains on the outskirts of Rae Bareli district.

The murder took place on January 4, but it only came to light on Tuesday after the victim, Urmila's elder daughter, who witnessed the crime, reached her maternal grandmother's house and narrated the incident.

Acting on a complaint by the victim's family, the police arrested the accused Ravindra Kumar (35), and recovered the charred remains which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for DNA profiling.

"After a complaint by the woman's family, a team visited Ravindra's home and informed Deeh police. Cops tried to trace the woman but failed. On January 10, Urmila's sister Vidya Devi reached Deeh police station and lodged a report against Ravindra accusing him of killing her sister," Circle Officer (CO) Vineet Singh said

Singh said that Kumar, dialed UP 112 on January 4 and informed the cops that Urmila was missing.

Urmila married Ravindra in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, aged seven and 11.

According to the police, Ravindra wanted a boy in the family and was suspecting that Urmila would deliver a baby girl again.

Ravindra's elder daughter said that her grandfather Karam Chandra and uncles Sanjeev and Brijesh were also involved in her mother's murder.

The SHO sent a team to nab the accused but he was found missing from the house.

"We roped in an officer from Childline and talked to the girl who narrated how her mother was subjected to brutality on January 4," the CO said.

Six teams were formed which arrested all the accused on Tuesday.

Kumar broke down during interrogation and confessed that following an argument, he strangulated his wife in a fit of rage and chopped the body with a sharp-edged weapon before grinding the pieces in a flour mill.

He said he burnt the remains, packed the ash in a gunny bag and dumped it in thickets 4-km away from his house.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram