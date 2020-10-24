News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

UP Man Kills Self After Wife Refuses to Leave Parents' Home

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

On Friday, when Mukesh went to his in-laws' home to bring her back, she refused, following which he consumed poison.

A 35-year-old man died after he allegedly consumed poison when his wife refused to go to his home from her parents' place, police said on Saturday. Mukesh's wife was living with her parents over a family dispute with him, Station House Officer of the Newmandi police station Yogesh Sharma said.

On Friday, when Mukesh went to his in-laws' home to bring her back, she refused, following which he consumed poison. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.


