UP Man Kills Wife, 2 Sons Suspecting She Had Affair With Another Person

A man allegedly killed his wife and two sons over the suspicion that she had an affair with another man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, police said. Accused Rajesh Gupta (34), a resident of Bhaluhi village, which comes under the limits of the Turkpatti police station area, slit his wife and children’s throats when they were sleeping at night. After the incident, he reached the police station located 5 km away from his home to surrender. He was carrying the blood-stained weapon that he used to kill his family members.

The policemen went to the incident spot and saw the bodies of the woman and two children in the house. The police took the three bodies in possession and sent them for post-mortem. The triple murder has put the villagers in a state of shock.

According to police, accused Rajesh works as a tailor. Eight years ago, he married 30-year-old Nikki. After marriage, they had two sons, 7-year-old Shivam and 3-year-old Ayush. Rajesh used to doubt his wife’s character due to which there were frequent quarrels among them.

On Monday night, when his wife and children were sleeping, Rajesh slit their throats with a sharp weapon. After carrying out the crime, he reached the Turkpatti police station and confessed his crime.

“My wife had made me impotent by injecting a needle when I was sleeping. I was sure that Ayush is not my son. My wife had an illicit affair with another man. So, I killed her and the children,” Rajesh confessed to police.

But Nikki’s relatives alleged that Rajesh had an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law and hence he killed his wife and children.

Turkpatti police station SHO Anand Gupta said that Rajesh himself has confessed his crime by coming to the police station. Police are now probing other aspects of the incident.

