UP Man Kills Wife After Not Getting Salad For Dinner

In a bizarre incident, a man in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh lost his cool after his wife failed to provide salad during dinner following which he allegedly killed her with a spade, and also critically injured their 22-year-old son.

According to police, the incident took place in Gogwan Jalalpur village where 48-year-old Murli Kumar had come home drunk, and asked his wife Sudesh to bring salad with the food. However, Sudesh could not fulfil his demand after which Kumar allegedly started abusing her in their son Ajay’s presence.

Kumar then left from there but returned home at midnight, and allegedly attacked his wife with a mattock while she was asleep. He also attacked his son who tried to save his mother. The 48-year-old fled the scene leaving her wife in a pool of blood.

Sudesh and her son were then rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries while Ajay is being treated.

“A quarrel erupted between the accused, his wife and son. The accused left the home, came back at midnight and attacked his wife and son," said Amit Saxena, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

A case has been registered against the fugitive husband at Babri police station while authorities are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Incidents of uncontrolled anger of husbands are unfortunately not uncommon in the country.

Earlier this week, a man in Rajasthan’s Kota allegedly killed his wife with an axe over a heated argument, and even dragged her body in the neighbourhood for 100 metres while flexing his blood-soaked weapon. He later arrived at the police station with the axe to surrender.

In April this year, a man in Delhi’s Budh Vihar stabbed his wife 25 times in full public view after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair. The horrific episode was recorded and went viral on social media. It revealed the husband confronting his wife in a busy market where he stabbed her with a knife while also threatening the bystanders.

