UP: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into Pieces; She Used to Do Drugs, Cheat, He Says in Statement

As the nation reels from shock of the Shraddha Walker murder case, another grisly case has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur in which a women was killed and her body was chopped and disposed-off at a distant location.

The women, identitified as Jyoti alias Sneha, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Pankaj Maurya and his companion Durjan Pasi, news agency ANI reported. She was allegedly cheating on her husband, police said.

The Sitapur Police recovered the body of the women on November 8 and have arrested the two main accused in the case.

In his statement, the husband said that Sneha used to consume drugs regularly and “used to stay at someone’s home for several days," due to which their relationship had gone sour.

The police said that the victim’s body parts were recovered from Gulariha under the police station Rampur Kalan area of Sitapur.

“The accused Pankaj Maurya has confessed that he along with his companion killed his wife," the police said. Pankaj’s friend has also been arrested for helping him with the crime.

This comes amid the brutal murder of Sharaddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla who allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces in Delhi.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains, but the weapon used to chop her body is yet to be recovered, even as searches continue in the forest areas of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi, and Gurugram.

