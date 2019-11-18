UP Man Kills Wife 'in Fit of Rage', Then Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Train

Banda (UP): A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide by jumping in front of an express train in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday.

On Saturday night, Surajbhan Kesarwani had an argument with his wife Asha alias Rani (45) and in a fit of rage hit her with a blunt weapon, they said.

Later that night, he fled home and committed suicide by jumping in front of the Mahakaushal Express near Piprawal Bridge, police added.

After ascertaining the man's identity, police reached his house early on Sunday morning to find his wife dead, they said.

Police added that Kesarwani ran a roadside eatery and was a drug addict.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter, who were at home when the murder took place but are said to be unaware of the incident, police added.

