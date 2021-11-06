UP Man Lodges FIR against Wife, In-laws for 'Celebrating' Pakistan's Victory over India in T20 World Cup

The police have registered a case after a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur alleged that his wife and in-laws “celebrated" the victory of Pakistan cricket team against India in the T20 World Cup match that was held on October 24.

The complainant, Ishan Miya, said that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers after India’s defeat against Pakistan, ANI reported.

The news agency quoted Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police, saying, “An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man."

A resident of Azim Nagar, Miya has further alleged that they also updated their WhatsApp status over Pakistan’s victory.

The Rampur police have booked the accused under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

In the FIR, it said, “The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband."

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

Recently, the Bhopal police arrested a 23-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on charges of sedition for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments after the neighbouring country’s victory over India in a recent match of the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup.

The FIR was registered against the man on Sunday night at Maihar police station following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satna district secretary Anurag Mishra and others.

