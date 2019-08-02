UP Man Makes Wife Drink Mosquito Repellent, Strangles Her to Death for Talking on WhatsApp

Agra: A 26-year-old man was apprehended here for forcing his wife drink mosquito repellent solution and then choking her to death for talking to another man on WhatsApp.

His wife's body was recovered in a desolated plot near their residence in the Sudampuri area on Thursday.

The accused, Sonu, and his wife, Anjali, had been married for nine years and were parents of two children, aged four and six respectively.

According to Station House Officer of Etmadud-Daula police station, "Sonu was infuriated to find his wife chatting with another man over the phone. He first forced her to drink a mosquito repellent and then strangulated her to death with a long piece of cloth in the evening." Their children were asleep at the time of the incident.

The case came to light after Anjali's father filed a written complaint about his daughter gone mysteriously missing from her house. The police launched a search and the body was found near the house. It was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy.

Sonu was arrested and booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.