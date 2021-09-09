UP Man Marries Woman After Posing as Single, Then Blackmails, Asks For Money

A woman in Haryana’s Palwal district has accused her husband who, she claims, first posed as an unmarried individual to have a sexual relationship and then blackmailed her, asking for money after their marriage at a temple last year. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the accused recently tied the knot for the third time without divorcing her. Police have booked five people, including the husband, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman also said she was thrashed by the accused, Naveen, and his family when she approached them after he married for the third time.

Renu, who is the investigating officer and assistant sub-inspector at the Camp police station, said the accused is a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and got sexually engaged with the woman on the pretext of marriage. The ASI, citing the complaint, said Naveen hid her first marriage from the woman and married her on September 28, 2020, at Arya Samaj Mandir Trust in Sector-65, Faridabad.

Naveen, according to the complaint, kept the woman at a rented home in the Camp police station area after the marriage and had sexual relations with her. The woman claimed Naveen filmed her obscene videos and later started blackmailing her for money. The accused harassed the woman saying he will upload the videos on social media if she did not give him Rs 2 lakh.

The situation worsened when Naveen allegedly pressurised the woman into prostitution after he failed to fulfil his extortion demand. The woman said he thrashed her when she objected to his demands.

When she approached Naveen’s parents for redressal, she was allegedly abused and thrashed by them. Naveen’s parents also flaunted their political connections. When Naveen married for the third time, she visited his parents again on Monday and this time, they doubled down their attack on her.

The woman alleged that she was manhandled by Naveen’s family with his father even trying to sexually harass her. Naveen’s brother Praveen, she claimed, even dragged her inside a room to rape her. She said the accused’s mother kicked her when she objected to Naveen, injuring her with a knife and snatching her mangalsutra (necklace). The woman was then kicked out of their home with warnings of dire consequences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here