UP Man Missing for 3 Months Beheaded With Spade; Suspects Lead Cops to Buried Skull
The complainant alleged in the FIR that his brother had gone to Choubli village in the Chapruli town of Baghpat district with another person, Pradeep, of the same village on December 19, the SSP said.
Representative photo.(GETTY IMAGES)
Ghaziabad: More than three-and-a-half months after a man went missing from the Gyaspur village of the area, the Newari Police arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping and beheading him.
Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that an FIR was lodged on March 18 by a person called Ajit Kumar of the Gyaspur village in which he alleged that his brother Bobby had gone missing on December 19.
The complainant alleged in the FIR that his brother had gone to Choubli village in the Chapruli town of Baghpat district with another person, Pradeep, of the same village on December 19, the SSP said.
Kumar said he filed a police complaint three months after Bobby went out with Pradeep as he lost all hopes of his coming back.
After the complaint was filed, the SSP said, the police launched an investigation and nabbed four people — Pradeep, Shushil, Manoj and Baburam — on Thursday.
During interrogation, Pradeep confessed that he wanted to eliminate Bobby due to some old enmity with his family, the police said Friday.
The accused had allegedly given Bobby alcoholic drink before beheading him with a spade, they said.
As per his plan, Pradeep took Bobby with him at his brother-in-law's house, where he was given the alcoholic drink and beheaded, they added.
Police said the body and the head of the deceased were buried in two separate pits in sugarcane fields and the accused also looted his Rs 15,000 and the motorbike.
They said the information shared by Pradeep led them to the filed from where they recovered his skull, clothes, looted cash, the motorcycle and also the spade used in the alleged crime.
Police said the deceased's family identified him seeing his teeth and that all the arrested accused have been sent to jail.
