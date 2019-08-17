Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Man Murders Daughter After Raping Her for 2 Years, Buries Her Head and Dumps Body in Drain

The elder sister grew suspicious when the younger sister did not visit her on Raksha Bandhan. When she inquired about it from her father, he told her that he killed the younger daughter, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Man Murders Daughter After Raping Her for 2 Years, Buries Her Head and Dumps Body in Drain
Representative image.
Loading...

Gorakhpur: A man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 19-year-old daughter for two years and later killed her was arrested here, police said on Saturday.

He was arrested on Friday following the complaint by the woman's elder sister, they said.

Police said the man raped his younger daughter several times in the last two years and killed her by cutting her neck on the night of July 26.

He buried the severed head in the Urwa area and threw the lower part of the body in a nullah, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that he raped his daughter several times in the last two years and also killed her," Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Gupta.

His wife had died 15 years ago, he added.

The man's elder daughter got married in 2015 and he was living with his younger daughter, police said.

"When the younger daughter resisted her father's attempts to sexually assault her, he killed her," they said.

The elder sister grew suspicious when the younger sister did not visit her on Raksha Bandhan. When she inquired about it from her father, he told her that he killed the younger daughter, police said.

The elder sister then approached police, they said.

"Police have recovered the body parts. A case of murder and rape has been registered against the man and he has been sent to jail," Gupta said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram